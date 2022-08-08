Employees at a business at 33 South Hyde Park Boulevard are monitoring a tanker containing sodium following a Hazmat incident Monday morning.
Falls firefighters were called to the business shortly after 8 a.m. Monday after employees there reported that a cap on a tanker containing sodium malfunctioned, allowing moisture into tanker. Th reaction between the water and the sodium blew the cap off and erupted in flames.
The fire was out when firefighters arrived but out of concerns about the spread of water within the tanker, units from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and Niagara County Hazmat. The business and another business across the street were evacuated.
A chemical foam was sprayed into the tanker and it was covered to guard against any rain falling Monday.
Firefighters left the scene early Monday afternoon and the tanker was bine monitored by the company’s employees.
Officials from the Niagara County Health Department and state DEC also reportedly responded to the scene.
