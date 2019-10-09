Tax break deal OK'd for Tuscarora Club project

A plan to breathe new life into the old Tuscarora Club property in Lockport receives a boost on Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
The agency's board of directors approved a tax break package on Wednesday in support of the redevelopment of the site as a boutique hotel. The project is being led by Village of Gasport businessman Dominick Ciliberto, the head of DLC Diversified Holdings, LLC.
The IDA's board awarded a 10-year in-lieu-of-taxes agreement valued at $316,605 to DLC Diversified Holdings, LLC, the current owners of the old Tuscarora Club site.
The building was first built as an inn in the mid-19th Century and, decades later, was bought and repurposed as the Lockport Wheelmen Club before being renamed the "Tuscarora Club."
Ciliberto bought the property, located 128 Walnut St., from the City of Lockport for $230,000 last year.
Shortly after the purchase, the Greater Lockport Development Corp. agreed to assist the development with a $500,000 Restore NY grant.
Ciliberto has said his company will convert the 15,000-square-foot space into a banquet facility and 18-room boutique hotel. The development project is expected to cost $2.5 million.
The club had remained in continuous operation from 1911 to 2007, when it closed its doors. It was purchased by Dominick DeFlippo shortly after its closure and reopened in 2008 as a restaurant and catering facility known as the "Tuscarora Inn." It became known for its Sunday brunch until it stopped service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.