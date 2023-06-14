The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board of directors on Wednesday approved a 15-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with Zeton US Properties, Inc., which is relocating and expanding a subsidiary, Chemical Design Inc., in the city of Lockport.
CDI will be moved from Market Street to a new, 16,000 square foot engineering/design office and manufacturing facility at 115 Oakhurst St. The company makes equipment that’s used in the electrolysis process for creating hydrogen fuel. Its devices are said to create 99.49% pure hydrogen that can be used to power cars and forklifts.
The PILOT agreement conveys $667,000 in property tax, sales tax and mortgage tax breaks over a 15-year period. NCIDA’s public hearing on the proposed agreement, held May 31 at city hall, drew no comments.
Zeton reported to the agency that it plans to invest $5.2 million in the new CDI facility and add 12 full-time positions, paying an average salary of $70,000, within three years. Construction will last one year; award of contracts and groundbreaking are expected to take place in September.
CDI currently employs 23 people.
