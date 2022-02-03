The solar energy company Renewable Properties on Thursday pitched its application for tax relief on a town-approved "community solar" array to the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency's board of directors.
The array is being sited on 45 acres at Maverick Farms off Slayton Settlement Road. Expected generation is 7 megawatts.
The company has applied for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement that would provide $24,000 a year to three local taxing jurisdictions: the Royalton Hartland school district, which would receive 75%; Niagara County, 25%; and Lockport Public Library, less than 1%.
In addition the company pitched a Host Community Agreement with the Town of Lockport, which does not levy a general tax. The town would receive $75,000 a year and a one-time financing fee of $150,000.
Regarding the PILOT, project manager Brian Madigan said, “What we have proposed, at $3,500 per megawatt, is a PILOT agreement calculated out to 2.7% of our revenue over time. That framework allows us to be able to offer the Town of Lockport a Host Community Agreement.”
Madigan noted that property taxes collected on the 45 acres last year amounted to $3,000.
He further noted that Renewable Properties' proposed PILOT schedule was based on New York State Energy Research & Development Authority's recommendation to pay between 1% and 3% of a project's revenue in lieu of taxes.
Madigan acknowledged that solar projects don't create numerous or long-term jobs, but he told the IDA board that Renewable Properties would commit to local hiring for about 100 construction jobs. The company is investing about $1.3 million in construction goods and services including engineering, and that work will go to local firms as well, he said.
Town hall was besieged with complaints about the Maverick Farms project last summer when Renewable Properties and farm owner Karl Kowalski sought a special use permit to allow a solar array on farmland. Protesters, mainly neighbors of the farm, decried the development of "industrial solar," claiming it would change the view from their homes and also change the character of the town.
The town planning board ultimately approved the special use permit, finding that Renewable Properties and Kowalski had followed all requirements of the town's existing solar siting law. Simultaneously the town board declared a moratorium on additional solar project development townwide while that siting law is reviewed with an eye on possible amendments.
The array at Maverick Farms is not "industrial" in nature, it's properly classified as "community solar," Madigan said. It's similar to, but not the same as, residential solar.
“Maybe you live in an apartment and you don’t have the opportunity to put solar panels on your house, or the house you live in doesn’t meet the criteria. The community solar concept allows a subscriber to subscribe to an off-site project and achieve the same benefits as having it installed at their home," Madigan said. "They get renewable energy and that energy comes at a reduced cost, approximately 10% of your monthly bill.”
Community solar projects also differ from utility-scale projects in that the latter are connected to the grid at the transmission level.
“That power can wheel around throughout the state, but a community solar project stays in the local grid. It stays in your community," Madigan said. "Anyone (locally) with NYSEG as their provider has the opportunity to subscribe and receive the benefit.”
Renewable Properties decided to pursue a PILOT agreement on its Maverick Farms project after a delay in the town's special use permitting process caused the company to miss out on limited-time-only incentives from NYSERDA, according to Madigan. Tax stability also provides assurance to project investors, he said.
