Mayor Michelle Roman’s proposed 2021 city budget, which drives a 1.58% property tax rate increase, has been posted on the city’s website, lockportny.gov. If approved as is, the impact translates to about a $25 increase in the tax bill sent for property assessed at $80,000.
More budget work sessions are planned over the next several weeks, before the Common Council votes on adoption of the spending plan in mid-November.
The bottom lines of the budget are: $24.6 million projected spending and a city tax rate of $18.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2020 tax rate is $18.67. Percentage-wise, the year-over-year rate increase is the smallest since 2013, according to city Finance Director Tim Russo.
Russo said city leaders’ assumption that state aid will be cut by 20% has already been playing out in communities throughout the state. The city is planning to utilize $530,000 of surplus funds to offset that expected revenue loss; the amount accounts for roughly 9% of surplus funds available. The exact amount of state aid lost in 2021 won’t be known until November or December, he added.
The 2021 budget process began in late June, according to Russo.
“The mayor’s recommended budget was posted online (earlier) this month and was provided to the Common Council,” he said. “At this point, it’s in the council’s hands to review.”
Russo said if the city’s state aid reduction is less than 20%, less surplus could be used to balance the revenue side of the budget. He does not expect the reduction to be any more than 20%.
“The state has already had reductions for other municipalities and it’s been 20 percent across the board, so we’re anticipating the same,” Russo said.
There is no projected spending increase in the sewer fund; anticipated expenditures come in at about $4 million again in 2021 and the fund balance remains $1.4 million. The water budget shows a $5,000 decrease in expenditures and remains at about $4.3 million.
In the 2021 general budget, proposed spending increases are seen in: Police operations, $7.4 million versus $7.3 million this year; and fire department operations, $5.4 million versus $5.1 million this year.
Overall, city spending will be reduced by about $500,000 next year, according to the budget.
— Proposed funding for playground and recreation centers has been cut to $41,000 from $91,000 this year. The parks budget has been cut to $422,000 from $447,000 this year.
— Spending on street lighting has been cut to $283,000 from $360,000 this year.
— Spending on Community Pool has been cut to $41,200 from from $58,800 this year.
— Spending on Nelson Goehle Marina has been cut to $18,176 from $34,760 this year.
Spending on city employees’ fringe benefits is expected to increase slightly, to $9.5 million from $9.4 million this year, according to the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.