The Cambria Town Board is reviewing a tentative 2022 town budget that drives a 6-cent increase in the overall town tax rate.
Town Supervisor Wright Ellis presented the tentative budget to the board on Monday. Without changes, the tax levy is set to rise by $61,000 or 2.2%. The increases are in the highway and fire protection spending lines.
Board member Matthew Foe noted that increases in the highway lines are due to rising costs of materials, equipment and fuel.
Also noted, but not included in the 2022 budget, were incoming American Rescue Plan Act funds. The town is set to receive about $294,000 next year and the board has to choose a project or projects to spend the money on, in the areas of water, sewer or wastewater work.
“The amount we would receive (through ARPA) is not a part of the budget and would not be a part of it until we actually spend the money,” Ellis said.
