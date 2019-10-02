Tax overhaul lawsuit filed by 4 blue states is dismissed

The Associated PressNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks in New York. Cuomo said that the plaintiffs in a challenge to the Republican-led tax overhaul filed last year "are evaluating all options including appeal," after a federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul's cap on state and local tax deductions was not an "unconstitutional assault" on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning states.