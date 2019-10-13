Mayor Michelle Roman’s proposed 2020 city budget calls for a slight increase in property taxes.
The preliminary spending plan drives a tax rate increase of 55 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The $25.14 million budget, which was presented to the Common Council last week, shows a tax levy increase of $372,340, to $13.04 million.
If the budget is approved as is, the property tax rate would increase from $18.09 to $18.66.
With the proposed levy increase, the city will be at the 2 percent tax cap, according to Finance Director Scott Schrader.
Schrader said that, under the spending plan, the tax bill on the average single family residence, valued at $85,000, would increase by $48.36 for the year.
On Friday, Roman said she is looking at certain line items to further reduce projected spending in 2020. For example, she believes she overestimated the cost of gas and electric and plans to reduce both lines.
The bottom line of Personal Services, that is, payroll spending, would increase by $54,112 to $11.08 million for 2020. The public works director position, which is vacant, was removed from the budget, according to Schrader.
Spending on employee benefits would increase $162,594, to a total of $9.43 million. Employee healthcare costs have increased, but pension contributions basically stayed the same, Schrader said.
Total projected spending on "special items" — gas, diesel, roads, streets, liability insurance and contingency funds — is $1.194 million, $77,446 less than in the 2019 budget. Schrader said the cut results from reducing contingency by $75,000.
Projected equipment spending would decrease $175,096 to $139,400. The savings results from the city leasing vehicles rather than purchasing them, according to Schrader.
Total projected spending on contractual services — operating expenses that are not payroll- or capital-related — would increase by $159,775, to $2.36 million. The increase is due to inflation and the city’s leasing of vehicles, Schrader said.
Debt service would increase by $60,348, to $921,168. The city took on new debt recently, to finance projects including the Plank Road work and acquisition of a plow truck, Schrader said.
In the budget, projected 2020 revenue is decreasing by almost $200,000, to $12.09 million, due mainly to the city's loss of SAFER grant funding, according to Schrader.
Overall assessed (taxable) property value is expected to decrease by almost $1.4 million, to $698.8 million, in 2020. Schrader said that's due to a combination of factors including a reduction in the city's equalization rate, and a number of successful challenges to assessed values.
Of the reduced equalization rate, he said, “In essence, our property values when compared to other areas are not growing as fast or it’s not accurately represented.”
The preliminary budget also shows a 2.5% increase in the sewer rate, which works out to roughly $9.20 more per sewer billing for an "average" four-person household. Sewer billings are based off a household's water consumption and the rate is increasing due to large improvement projects undertaken at the city's wastewater treatment plant, Schrader said.
