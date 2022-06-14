ALBANY — The state is issuing property tax rebate checks to nearly 3 million income-eligible homeowners in a move that some contend is a political ploy designed to influence voters in the coming primary elections.
The rebates are targeted at households with less than $250,000 in income in the 2020 tax year. Those property owners must also be eligible for the school property tax relief program known as STAR.
Those who rent their homes are ineligible for the payments -- a sore point for some who argue the approach being taken by the state Legislature and the Hochul administration is a regressive one.
But the loudest criticism of the program is the timing, with the checks arriving in mailboxes this month. These critics claim it is no coincidence that early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries for statewide offices begins next Saturday.
Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport said he sees the rebate checks as a flawed gimmick that don't address New Yorkers' need for permanent tax relief and reductions in government spending.
"This is a rebate of money people have already put in," Norris said. "I know it's nice to get them, particularly right now, as people struggle with the cost of groceries, and with inflation completely out of control. But I believe we need to do a better job in making tax reductions that are long term. We continue to lose population because people can't afford to be here."
Outside of New York City, the average check amount for the one-time program is $969, according to James Gazzale of the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
"We've already started mailing checks and expect to mail most in June," Gazzale said. "If you don’t receive your check by early July, you can expect to receive it before your school tax bill is due."
The timing of the rebate program has become an issue in the Democratic primary for governor, with one candidate, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, alleging the payments to taxpayers in the days leading up to an election are a way to bribe voters.
John Kaehny, executive director of the government watchdog group Reinvent Albany, maintained the program is "grossly unfair" because it excludes tenants in a state with a relatively high proportion of renters who will get no rebates.
"This is all about pandering to homeowners who are people who tend to vote in elections," Kaehny said.
The state mailing comes with a five-sentence explanation, the first of which is: "Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this Homeowner Tax Rebate check that you can use to help pay your property taxes."
Some lawmakers have not been bashful about associating themselves with the rebates.
"As inflation and rising costs continue to impact New Yorkers, I'm continuing to fight for programs like these to provide much needed relief," Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-Rockland County, said on his Facebook page.
Long-time state government observer Doug Muzzio, a political science professor at Baruch College, noted tax rebate programs were teed up two decades ago by Republicans led by then Gov. George Pataki and the late Senate GOP Leader Joe Bruno.
"This is standard operating procedure for politicians of all stripes, all across the country," Muzzio said. 'It's a way to stimulate the vote just before the election."
The rebate initiative was proposed in the since approved state budget released in January by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"Governor Hochul worked with the Legislature to secure tax relief for New Yorkers in the state budget, and given rising costs and national inflation, the Department of Tax and Finance has been working to deliver these benefits to eligible homeowners as quickly as practicable and not delay relief at a time when so many New Yorkers are struggling," said Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokeswoman for Hochul.
The new rebates have no impact on the school tax relief benefits in conjunction with the tax bills school districts will send out later this year.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, said the next round of county and municipal property tax bills won't go out until the beginning of 2023, He argued most recipients won't save the rebate money to go to that bill.
"These checks should be going out in December, when people are going to need them," Salka said. "I'm hoping the people see right through this."
Mike Fraser, a spokesman for the Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, called the checks "a far cry from real, sustained measures to address affordability."
"Why not just cut the taxes or provide relief that doesn't end in seven months?" Fraser added.
For those still awaiting checks and curious as to the sum headed their way, the state has created a lookup portal at this web page: https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/htrc/lookup.htm
