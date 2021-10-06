Town of Royalton residents could be looking at a tax hike if the proposed town budget is approved.
Supervisor Dan Bragg said that the tentative budget calls for 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in the Town of Royalton. That’s a jump from $3.90 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $4.01 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The reasons for the increase are a combination of prices going up for fuel, machinery, supplies, as well as insurance, retirement and other benefits for employees, Bragg said. The town board and supervisor are not seeing any raise in their salaries.
