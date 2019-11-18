The Carriage House Players will be performing “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” this weekend.
The play will be performed today at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., Lockport.
“The Prisoner of Second Avenue” premiered on Broadway in 1971, directed by the legendary Mike Nichols at the Eugene O’Neil Theatre. Neil Simon’s plot line focuses on the escalating problems of Mel and Edna Edison, who live in an apartment with paper-thin walls amongst noisy neighbors on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. When Mel loses his advertising job, he does his best to cope during an economic recession and in the midst of the challenges of New York City’s 1970’s notorious crime wave, garbage strikes, equal rights protests and other signs of the times.
Directing the performance is Gail Golden, an accomplished writer and actor who has directed productions at Buffalo’s ART of WNY, The New Phoenix Theatre on the Park and Lancaster Opera House. The cast features veteran performers Darryl Hart as Mel Edison, Kathleen Rooney as his wife, Edna, Daniel Morris as Mel’s brother, Harry, with Betsy Bittar, Alicia Michielli and Alisse Sikes as Mel’s well-meaning sisters. Elaine Roberts is both set designer and stage manager of the production.
Tickets can be purchased at kenancenter.ticketleap.com.
