The death of a Lockport woman has been turned into a call for widespread advocacy from one of her closest loved ones.
Back in 2011, Mary Brennan-Taylor was two years removed from the loss of her mother, Alice Brennan, due to an infection while she was hospitalized. She spoke to the Union-Sun & Journal about patient safety, hoping to raise awareness of medical harm in hospitals.
There was no Team Alice then, but there is now, and to date it has shared Alice Brennan’s story with more than 2,000 medical students at UB, as well as medical groups and agencies across the country.
Reflecting on the evolution of Team Alice last week, Brennan-Taylor described her mother as a lively woman who “found humor in just about everything.”
Things changed quickly for Alice Brennan in July of 2009, when she was hospitalized for pain and swelling in her leg that was later determined to be a case of gout. She went back and forth between the hospital and rehab for several weeks, and her condition worsened as she suffered side effects of various medications prescribed while she was in the hospital, including some that were proven to be harmful for elderly patients. She was placed in hospice where she died on Aug. 29, 2009, aged 88.
Brennan-Taylor began to document everything that had transpired and was invited by the University at Buffalo to do a guest lecture about her mother’s story. When she gave her first lecture at the UB School of Nursing it was simply known as “The Alice Story.”
The story resonated so much with the students that they changed their plans for the rest of that semester and began to study Alice Brennan’s case, she said.
“I think that the thing that really resonates with all of the students is that this isn’t a made-up case study,” Brennan-Taylor said. “This is a real individual who lived in this community who suffered untold harm, because there wasn’t an understanding of the harm that medication can do to a senior.”
This led Brennan-Taylor to taking on a voluntary adjunct position at the school and she began giving monthly lectures about her mother’s story.
That’s when Team Alice was born.
By 2016, Alice Brennan’s story became a centralized case that was studied and analyzed by several different departments in UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“Learning all of this launched us to this research pathway of really wanting to understand what we can do to help fix the healthcare system,” Ranjit Singh, vice chair for research at Jacobs School of Medicine, said. “And also help patients and their family members to navigate the healthcare system.”
Brennan-Taylor stressed the importance of sharing her mother’s story directly with medical students, who she refers to as “change agents” helping to solve the issues of medical harm.
“We’ve gone from just talking about what can we do to educate, to actually talking to people who can initiate change,” she said.
The Alice Story has been featured in several national publications including USA Today and US News and World Report.
On May 18, Brennan-Taylor and Jennifer Stoll, research assistant professor with the UB Department of Family Medicine, shared the story “live” with a large national audience: Approximately 7,000 people attending a virtual conference hosted by the National Council on Aging.
Stoll said they had been hoping to partner with a national organization to reach a wider audience and the pairing with NCOA was a perfect fit.
“It was an organization with the right mission, the right vision for us,” Brennan-Taylor said.
Brennan-Taylor stressed that she does not want her mother’s story used to blame medical professionals for errors that are made with medications in hospitals. The focus of Team Alice is on having patients and their families advocate for themselves and their loved ones.
“I’ve been really careful with how I want the story to be disseminated, and not just send it out there and they can use it anywhere they want,” she said. “I don’t want malpractice attorneys using The Alice Story.”
“The biggest thing is empowering patients to speak up to protect themselves from medication harm,” Singh said.
Though she’s not a medical professional, Brennan-Taylor said she has learned a lot about how elderly patients often are viewed in medicine.
“You uncover things that I never even thought about before. I never would have thought about the impact of ageism on health care and how that can have a negative impact,” she said.
The principals of Team Alice hope that through sharing Alice’s story, and their push for patient advocacy, they will continue to help improve the way elderly patients are treated in hospitals.
“We want to change the way doctors behave and change the way the healthcare system works, so that it doesn’t put people in harm’s way,” Singh said. “But in the meantime, that’s going to take a long time to fix.”
For Brennan-Taylor, there’s personal satisfaction in being a member of Team Alice.
“Putting a face on the issue has made a difference. This will be her legacy,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.