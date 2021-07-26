Team Rubicon to combat flood damage

Team Rubicon is an international non-government organization headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 120,000 volunteers – who work for free and are funded through donations worldwide – to respond to disasters such as the recent flooding in Lockport,
Karl Walker is a former National Guardsman, and currently a teacher living in Hamburg, who read an article about Team Rubicon and decided to join the team. He arrived in Lockport on Sunday.
For someone trained for action and with a mission-oriented mindset, it was the perfect fit.
“Our founder is named Jake Wood. He’d just got out from the Marine Corps and he was sitting at home. Just made himself breakfast. Sitting on the couch in front of the TV. And he was sitting there, watching when Haiti was hit. He didn’t touch his eggs,” Walker said. “He just sat there in a trance, thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ ”
Wood called William McNulty and told him he was going to Haiti. McNulty said he’d go with him. Between the two of them and two other paramedics, they flew to the Dominican Republic and made their way to the earthquake’s impact zone along with like-minded doctors they met on the way.
“They were the first ones there to help,” Walker said. “They got to the major city. The hospital had collapsed. The doctors were all dead. The ER doctor that went with them were doing triages on half-broken chairs.”
Wood and McNulty, upon returning home said it was time for a group of “immediate responders.” Eleven years later, Team Rubicon staff monitor disaster events around the globe and came upon Lockport’s flooding. The disaster response team reached out to Mayor Michelle Roman who presented them with “six pages of hand-written, single-spaced names and numbers” of people who needed help.
That was all the invitation that Walker and 10 Team Rubicon volunteers needed to start working on the job. They found a place to stay in the Rapids Fire Hall.
“We got real lucky with this one,” Walker said, speaking in the hall’s cafeteria. “We have this room, we have another room in the back that we’re using as a headquarters room. We have all our logs there, we’ve got city maps where we’ve highlighted addresses of people who’ve called and said, ‘We need help.’ ”
The operation Team Rubicon is conducting in the City of Lockport is what Walker described as a “muck out.”
“The flood goes in. It destroys the walls and anything on the ground,” he said. “We’re hoping here, it being basements, each team can do two or three houses (a day). We might be able to a do a basement in two hours, it depends.”
James Young, another volunteer, also mentioned that their volunteering will be able to save the city money.
“Each person has a value for hourly wage. Equipment, rentals,” Young said. “If it’s a FEMA disaster area, everything we would’ve charged them they can get reimbursed by saying, ‘Hey it was donated to us.’ ”
Walker said that the organization is 70% veterans, many of them who need work like this coming out of conflicts around the world.
“When veterans come back, there’s PTSD (Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder) you go from ‘Do this, this way,’ to, ‘Do whatever you want.’ So, they come a group like this,” he said. “Part of it is they need it. It’s all set up military based. In this truck there will be five or six people in a team. It’s a squad. You got a squad leader and a squad. And they go out, and I’m the Task Leader, so I’m in charge of the whole thing. I’m 30,000 feet off the ground making sure all the ducks are in the right spot. I’ve got logistics, planning and I say this is what I want to do, and they do it.”
