Teaming up to offer a free ride to upcoming Art of Beer

Michele DeLuca/staffOwners of the Marketside Restaurant, Matt Poletti, left, and Tony Poletti, stand in front of The 755 Restaurant with its owners, Nader Merhi and his mother, Basma Merhi. They are providing a free limo service back and forth to the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center for its upcoming event the Art of Beer. There will also be an afterparty at The 755 Restaurant.