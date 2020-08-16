Tech company finds pandemic-based uses for new software 

As part of their reopening strategy, Niagara University will be using a new technology developed by Buffalo-based company, Twisted Rope Technology. The new software, AReveryware, uses pictures or symbols scanned by a smart phone that provide instructions or product information to the user.
In the case of Niagara University this fall, the college is using the technology at its dining halls to inform students of whether they are at capacity or have room for more people.
Greg Norton, president of Twisted Rope, said this technology was just released in January. It utilizes augmented reality on the AReveryware app, signs use trigger images that will then show the viewer a certain piece of information on their phone. Prior to Niagara University and the pandemic, the technology was mostly used for consumer goods.
“Augmented reality is something we developed for our own clients' requirements, whatever those might have been and we decided to create this kind of standalone platforming, AReveryware, to expand the augmented reality capabilities," Norton explained. "The platform itself deployed in January and then we had this strange thing called a pandemic hit. That’s when Niagara University was trying to inform the students on campus without having them come in contact with staff and the students.”
The Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus has also used the technology in its Innovation Center, its incubator building, Norton said. Since there are plenty of people shuffling through it, with no reception area, with strategically placed signs in the building, AReveryware provides them with information needed to remain safe once inside the building.
In the case of consumer products, Norton said AReveryware allows consumers to scan an item such as mailers, postcards and product labels and either audio, video, or a motion graphic featuring the product shows up on their cell phone screen. Some of the new updates coming to AReveryware are making it multi-lingual and partnering with LiteLab, also based in Buffalo. Norton said numerous other institutions of learning have been using AReveryware to reach out to current and potential students.
“There’s something being done at D’Youville for a welcome back student banner and playing some videos off of those,” Norton said. “Another printer did a mailer of recruitment postcard from Canisus High School to inform students, they sent out something like 2,000, to junior high schools students to do a virtual tour of the school off of the postcard. Those are other smaller ones that are done through channel partners. DaVinci High School did an activation, we call it an activation off of the grabber they did for their seniors this year. There was a message from the principal on the grab box.”
Beyond the pandemic, Norton does see plenty of additional uses for AReveryware mostly relating back to consumer products and brands, more so than the health and wellness uses which it has done now. Anyone looking to test this software can visit the website www.areveryware.com and sign up.
