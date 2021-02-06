The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Lewiston Police Department are investigating a fatal sledding accident at Clyde L. Burgomaster Park in the Town of Lewiston.
Sheriff’s dispatchers were alerted to the accident about 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the former Bond Lake Park on Lower Mountain Road. Responding members of the Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff's Office located an injured 16-year-old female and a 3-year-old male.
The two were apparently riding a sledding tube when they struck a tree at the bottom of the hill.
Members of the Pekin Fire Company and Tri Community Ambulance responded to the scene to render aid. The two were then transported by ambulance to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.
Subsequent to arrival at the hospital, the female was pronounced deceased due to her injuries. The male was treated and released.
The incident is under investigation by the Town of Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. The sledding hill at the Clyde L. Burmaster Park is closed at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
