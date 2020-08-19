Teen girl reported missing

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding her whereabouts.
Marcy Lamour, who has ties in the City of Buffalo, was last seen on Aug. 15 in Lockport.
Marcy is described as Black/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighing 209 pounds.
To share information about her whereabouts, call sheriff's Investigator Marc Reele at 438-3327.
