Teens charged over fatal fire in Cataract City

NIAGARA FALLS — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal fire tied to the illegal use of fireworks.
Zachary Preisch, 18, and Damion Ellis, 18, are each charged with single counts of second-degree murder and single counts of first-degree arson. They pleaded not guilty to the charges during arraignment Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court.
Each teen is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
The fire, described at the time as a “roaring inferno," destroyed three structures on the 1800 block of Niagara Street. It took the life of Ward Schaal, a second-floor tenant of the apartment house where the fire started.
Fire officials said the first call for the blaze came in about 11:45 p.m. July 6. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a two-and-a-half-story, wood-frame house, where Schaal lived, “fully engulfed in flames.”
Neighbors told the firefighters that there was a person living on the second floor of the house, but they were unable to reach him.
“The flames were so intense, we couldn’t get into the home to check,” Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said.
The fire had trapped Schaal in his apartment as flames engulfed the house.
Pedulla said firefighting crews were on the scene of the blaze within 90 seconds of the call coming in to dispatchers. He said the speed with which the fire spread made it tough to battle.
As the firefighters tried to control the flames, the fire began to spread to two nearby structures. Another two-and-a-half story, wood-frame dwelling and a commercial building, with upstairs apartments, were soon burning.
The fire chief said it took firefighters more than an hour to gain control of the flames. More than three hours after they arrived, fire crews were finally able to enter Schaal's residence at 1815 Niagara St., but they could not locate him.
“By the time we were able to get inside, the roof had collapsed (into the home),” Pedulla said. “We moved as much (debris) as we could by hand.”
When demolition contractors arrived on the scene, the next day, they were able to remove “heavy roof debris" and firefighters made the grim discovery of human remains.
“The body was found at the rear of the second floor,” Pedulla said. “We know the person lived on the second floor, and stayed up front. The fire may have driven him to the back and he was trying to get out the back of the house.”
Witnesses told arson investigators that illegal fireworks may have sparked the blaze. Neighbors, commenting on social media, repeated those claims.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed the witness reports on Tuesday.
"The fire investigator confirmed it was an incendiary fire," Wojtaszek said. "Fireworks were involved."
A little more than two weeks prior to the fatal blaze, a nearby commercial building was also set on fire by the careless use of fireworks. That fire caused relatively minor damage.
