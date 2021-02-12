Telling stories, laughing and making a difference

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.