Buffalo’s Original Cat Café opened its doors in Aug. 18, 2018, offering patrons the chance to spend time with many cats and kittens in their cat lounge.
Many of the felines are available for adoption through Ten Lives Club and in nearly the year it's been in business Purrfect Café & Gallery has helped find homes for more than 100 cats and kittens in need.
Ten Lives Club officials call it the "Purrfect" partnership to help homeless and abandoned kitties find their happy endings they deserve.
To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Purrfect Café & Gallery will be offering a discounted admission fee to the Cat Lounge all day on Aug. 18. Admission will be only $5 an hour per person which allows visitors to enjoy the company of 10+ cats – some of which are adoptable through Ten Lives Club.
Purrfect Café & Gallery is also holding a supply drive to benefit the cats and kittens in the Ten Lives Club program.
Between Aug. 13 and 18, Purrfect will be accepting donations which can be dropped off at their location at 1507 Hertel Ave. in Buffalo. Purrfect is requesting specific donations: Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, Pate Wet Food, litter and cat toys. These items will be donated directly to Ten Lives Club to use for its 14 adoption locations and its foster homes.
For more information on Purrfect Café & Gallery visit their website at www.purrfectbuffalo or to see more of the work Ten Lives Club does, visit their website at www.tenlivesclub.com.
