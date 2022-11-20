Ten Lives Club is among 17 nonprofit animal shelters and humane societies receiving a portion of nearly $5 million in funds from New York State.
Ten Lives Club is set to receive $200,000 for shelter expansion and improvement for their cats. Four new living spaces will provide space for additional cats, and the addition of an HVAC system will provide clean air.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards to the 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies last week through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.
The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care.
“New York’s Companion Animal Capital Fund makes a true difference for shelters and humane societies across the state, helping them to make critical upgrades that ultimately mean better care for our dogs and cats as they await their forever homes,” Hochul said. “I was proud to include funding for this program in my Executive Budget this year — the first time in history — and my administration will continue supporting the great organizations that work to keep sheltered dogs and cats safe.”
Since the launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program in 2017, administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the state has dedicated $20 million to 57 projects. This year, Governor Hochul included the Companion Animal Capital Fund in her proposed Executive Budget, a first for the program and a demonstration of her continued commitment to New York’s companion animals. In the enacted FY 2023 New York State Budget, the program received a historic $8 million for its next round.
The fourth round of funding awarded builds on previous initiatives to offset the costs associated with capital projects run by New York State animal shelters. Projects funded this year include new living spaces for additional cats, new medical facilities, and shelter renovations to include additional kennels.
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets selects grant recipients based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. Further recognizing the importance of this program, for the first time this year, the state also expanded eligibility to include shelters that were previously granted this fund and have completed their projects, as well as shelters without municipal contracts servicing underserved regions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.