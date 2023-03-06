U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney on Monday announced the launch of the Community Project Funding (CPF) process for Fiscal Year 2024. The process is open to local governments and non-profits, which may submit requests for federal funding for high-priority community projects in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
According to Tenney, all projects that receive backing from her office — that is, a recommendation to the House Appropriations Committee — will be vetted thoroughly and are subject to strict oversight. Applicants must demonstrate strong community support for projects as well as a clear plan to execute funds in a timely manner.
Tenney’s office prioritizes projects that are focused on investing in or expanding infrastructure, especially for rural communities with limited funds. Projects to bring clean water or broadband access are examples.
For more information about the application process, visit https://tenney.house.gov/services or call Tenney’s Washington office at 202-225-3665. The deadline for submissions is March 17.
