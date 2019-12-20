Tentative deals with city unions remain in limbo

Tentative contracts with two city unions are now in limbo after Lockport lawmakers earlier this week decided against bringing them to the floor for an official vote.
Council President Mark Devine made a motion to accept both agreements during Wednesday's council meeting, however no other council members moved to second it, which resulted in it being withdrawn from consideration.
Devin's motion initially received a second from outgoing Alderman at Large Larry Eggert who later decided to withdraw his support for the measure because due to concerns about the possibility of having to restart labor negotiations again.
"I'm afraid if we vote it down we’re telling them (the unions) they’re going back to that table to start from scratch," Eggert said.
Earlier this year, Mayor Michelle Roman reached tentative agreements with members of both the CSEA and AFSCME unions. Both union have been without contracts for years and, as a result, have members have not received raises.
Devine said he thought the current council, which consists of three outgoing members, should vote on the agreements.
"It either goes through or we go back to work. I think our employees deserve to know where everybody stands on this," Devine said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott expressed concerns about covering costs related to both agreements, arguing that the city has not come up with a plan for how to pay for the the increase in salaries.
"I have a problem that we haven’t come up with a plan to pay for it," Abbott said. "I actually think that is a little irresponsible."
Abbott noted that the the accounting firm the Bonadio Group, which will be performing financial oversight duties, will be analyzing both agreements.
After the meeting, Scott Cercone, a former alderman who served from 2001 to 2005 and is a member of CSEA, blasted members of the council for their failure to bring the agreements up for a formal vote.
"I was on the city negotiating team when I was an alderman and we got agreements with all of our unions. I would have never sent a contract vote if I wasn't on board and ready to fund it and ratify it," Cercone said. "Why did we receive a vote on a contract that you were not prepared to OK? We voted on this back in September. You had three months to analyze and get the money."
Cercone said he just watched the county government hire a convicted felony for a $80,000 job, alluding to the county's hiring of Kevin Schuler as Public Information Officer and noted that his fellow city employees have not received a raise in eight years. He said union members wanted 2 percent raises, which is lower than the 3 percent cost of living inflation raise.
"Two percent," he said. "Convicted felons get $80,000-a-year jobs. People that do the jobs that ... have an impact on our lives on a daily basis, and you couldn't do nothing for us? It's wrong."
In an interview after the meeting, Devine said there is money in the city's surplus to pay for the agreements.
"The money is there. The workers have been there and they got a punch in the face basically. This was purely political against Mayor Roman," Devine said.
Since the agreements weren't formally voted upon, they were not technically voted down, so they can be brought back up for a vote, according to City Clerk Richelle Pasceri.
