MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton town board adopted local laws to increase the terms of office of the town supervisor and highway superintendent, after March 9 public hearings at the town hall that drew no comments.
The local laws propose to extend each town officer's term of office to four years from two years currently.
With adoption of the local laws, term extensions now go to public vote in the November 2020 general election.
If a majority of voters approve one or both extensions, the increased terms of office would go into effect in January 2022, according to Town Clerk Marie Little. The two-year terms of the current supervisor and current highway superintendent expire at the end of 2021.
Extension of the supervisor's and highway superintendent's terms was narrowly downed by town voters in 2008, even as measures to increase the terms of the town clerk and tax collector were approved.
Also at its March 9 meeting, the town board adopted a mandatory leash law for dogs.
Dogs must be leashed when they're off their owner's property or don't have a property owner's permission to roam unleashed. An exception was made for hunting activities.
The maximum length of the required leash is 10 feet.
"We've had issues, especially by the canal," Scott Wymyczak, dog control officer, said. "This is the way to handle it, unfortunately."
