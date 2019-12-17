Terry's Corners Open Mic competition returns Jan. 14

GASPORT — Terry's Corners Volunteer Fire Company will host the second annual Open Mic and Music Competition beginning Jan. 14 at the fire hall, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Road. Several winners will be invited to play on the main stage at the 2020 Summer Sizzler.
The competition is taking place on the second Tuesday of each month through May 12; doors open at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Admission is $3; that covers one complementary beverage and a voting ticket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Summer Sizzler-bound winners will be chosen by cumulative votes of performers and audience members over the five-month duration of the contest.
The goal of the Open Mic and Music Competition is to support and promote local musicians while raising money for Terry's Corners company.
For more information, email mmeal@terryscorners.com .
