Terry's Corners Open Mic competition returns Jan. 14

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off to light snow during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.