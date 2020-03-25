Tesla to produce ventilators in Buffalo

The Associated PressIn this Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, speaks at a news conference after the Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket launched successfully from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. On Wednesday, Musk tweeted that he will reopen his company's shuttered solar panel manufacturing plant in Buffalo to support the production of ventilators in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.