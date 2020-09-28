ALBION — A new mandate announced by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is causing hardship for friends and relatives who have waited nearly six months to see their loved ones in nursing homes.
While visits are now allowed, the state said visitors to nursing facilities must present proof they tested negative for COVID-19 within seven days of their visit.
People attempting to get that test are finding the process is a nightmare.
First, insurance companies do not pay for the test, and results may not come back within the seven days, making it useless.
A Medina senior was told to contact his primary care physician to get an order and then go to Orleans Community Health’s Albion Walk-In Healthcare Center, where the test results could take up to two weeks.
When this senior’s doctor said they weren’t issuing scripts for Covid tests, the doctor’s office directed the senior to go to Batavia, where WellNow Urgent Care on Veteran’s Memorial Drive was accepting walk-ins. The senior got to Batavia, had the test and was charged $275. The results were not received until seven days later, but fortunately the nursing facility was able to schedule him for a visit that day.
“A lot of people are struggling with how to move on and see their loved ones,” said Nola Goodrich Kresse, public health and public education officer at Orleans/Genesee Health Department. “We have asked the state to provide free testing in Orleans and Genesee counties, but it’s not happening.”
Another Medina senior, who got her Covid test in Albion on a Wednesday, received her results the following Tuesday. However, when she went to make an appointment for another test, she was told the price had risen from $50 to $100.
Nicole Helsdon, manager of Albion’s Walk-In Healthcare Center, said the center initially only charged the co-pay and planned to submit the remainder of the tab to the patient’s insurance company, hoping it would pay the difference. If the insurance company denies the claim, the patient is responsible for the difference, she said.
Orleans Community Health is doing Covid testing at cost and is not making money on the tests, said Jessica Downey, director of outreach, education and marketing.
Helsdon said it is important to note that this pricing is for those seeking testing for screening purposes only. There is no cost for those presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, such as children sent home from school or adults sent home from work. The fee charged by the urgent care center is what the lab charges them.
“Insurance companies are constantly telling us they won’t cover screening for people who aren’t sick,” Helsdon said. “We are having a meeting to discuss insurance companies. This is the governor’s fault. It’s creating such a terrible thing for people, who just want to see their loved ones, and it’s breaking my heart.”
Helsdon also addressed the length of time it takes to get test results from the urgent care center. She said 98% of test results come back within 48 to 72 hours, but on occasion there is a hangup at the lab and the center is not informed why.
State Assembly Member Stephen Hawley of Batavia is irate about the mandate.
“It’s price gouging and it’s mandated by the governor,” he said. “Testing ought to be free and available.”
He and other lawmakers have urged Cuomo, when making these decisions, to consider the different regionalized criteria, based on current statistics.
“That’s the criteria he used for reopening the economy and it was our idea,” Hawley said. “He ought to be looking at the different criteria for nursing home visits across the state, based on Covid-positive tests in each area.”
Hawley explained the state average of positive tests about a week ago was 0.98%. Orleans County reported 0.5%, far below the state average. The county average went up to 0.8% two days later, but that was still below the state average.
“I appreciate and acknowledge that nursing homes have been a big issue during the pandemic,” Hawley said. “But this new mandate is unworkable, expensive and unnecessary.”
It is also noted that 54 of 55 Covid-caused deaths in Orleans County occurred at The Villages in Albion and Orchard Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Medina, which were forced to accept Covid-positive patients from hospitals.
Presently, the nearest free Covid testing site is Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. It is drive-thru but appointments are required. Call 1-888-364-3065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.