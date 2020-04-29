Testing site opens as county records another death from virus

The state opened a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Niagara County on Wednesday.
The testing location, which is being overseen by the New York State Health Department, is located on the campus of Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. Tests are available to county residents by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment for testing at NCCC, residents are encouraged to call 1-888-364-3065.
During their daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Niagara County officials reported another virus-related death. Officials said the individual was an 80-year-old male with underlying health conditions. There have now been 23 deaths related to the virus in Niagara County.
In addition, county officials reported 12 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to date to 440. As of Wednesday, there were 206 residents in isolation, including 182 who were isolating at home and another 24 who were in isolation at area hospitals. To date, 2,260 county residents have been tested.
County officials noted that quarantines, unlike isolations, are for people who are well and not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus. As of Wednesday, 205 people were in quarantine and 425 completed quarantine.
Wednesday was a disappointing day in terms of COVID-19 news in neighboring Erie County.
Officials in Erie County reported seven more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in that county to 254. Erie County officials reported 91 new positive cases, bringing the countywide total to 3,315.
During his daily update on Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said hospital admissions exceeded discharges in his county for the third day in a row. The hospitalization rate and an uptick in patients requiring treatment in intensive care suggests Erie County is continuing to head in the "wrong direction," according to Poloncarz who described the upward trend in the key numbers as disappointing.
