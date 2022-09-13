The county sheriff's Emergency Communication Center now has the ability to receive Text to 9-1-1 calls from cell phones in Niagara County, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Tuesday.
The Text to 9-1-1 technology was part of an upgrade to the county's Motorola Vesta 9-1-1 phone system. It enables dispatchers to receive Text to 9-1-1 calls and also prepares the county for Next Generation 9-1-1 once that's implemented in New York state, according to Filicetti.
Text to 9-1-1 "will give a voice to those who would otherwise be unable to make a phone call in that emergency situation," Filicetti said. "I credit the work of our Communications Division for overseeing this project and bringing Niagara County into the next generation of 9-1-1”
To text 9-1-1 in an emergency: Enter the number "911" in the "To" field, compose a brief message containing the location of the emergency and the type of help needed, and push the "Send" button. Then, be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
Some tips from the Communication Division when texting 9-1-1: Use simple words and keep messages brief and concise; do not use abbreviations, emojis or slang.
Voice 9-1-1 calls remain the best way to exchange information with 9-1-1 dispatchers. According to the National Emergency Number Association, text messaging should only be used in extreme situations where it's unsafe to make a voice call, for example, during an instance of domestic violence, home invasion, school campus violence or a natural disaster; or in the event a caller can't communicate via voice due to hearing or speech impairment.
The Communication Division advised that a 9-1-1 text message may take longer to process than a voice call, due mostly to the time it takes to receive and reply to the text message; and in some instances text messaging does not carry location information, so it's important to provide location in the first text message requesting help.
The division also advised:
— Text to 9-1-1 service provided within the boundaries of Niagara County may not be available in other areas of the state or country. If the service is unavailable in your location or unavailable temporarily, you will receive a message indicating that and directing you to contact 9-1-1 by other means.
— Text-to-9-1-1 is not available if you are roaming.
— A text or data plan is required to place a text to 9-1-1; fees related to sending messages could apply based on the individual device owner's service plan.
— Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1 via texting at this time.
— Text-to-9-1-1 cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1.
— Do not text and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.