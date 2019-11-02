Voters in the 13th Niagara County Legislative District will have a choice between reelecting their long-time legislator seeking to continue his work or a former Common Council member looking to clean up county government.
W. Keith McNall, 73, has been serving in the Niagara County Legislature since 2006, and he served previously as a trustee on the Lockport school board for 17 years. Anita Mullane, 61, served on the Lockport Common Council as the 2nd Ward Alderman from 2014 to 2017.
Both McNall and Mullane are life-long Lockportians who would like to continue improving their communities.
A desire to help people has always been his motive for serving in public office, McNall said. He ran for the school board to address transportation concerns of parents, and the legislature to lower taxes and and encourage economic development.
“When you serve in a public office, it should really be about ... helping people,” McNall said.
McNall touted his support of economic development in the legislature, pointing to companies like Moog Manufacturing, Voss Manufacturing and Woodcock Brothers Brewery. He also pointed to county having the lowest tax rate since the 1980s.
McNall wants to continue serving because “I want to keep helping people.”
“I want to see Niagara County prosper and grow,” McNall added.
Mullane said she has seen the conversation about county government focused on allegations of corruption and questionable ethics, and she would like to change that conversation, which she believes will foster economic growth.
“I think the conversation in this county should be about development, and not about the other things that have been happening. The bid rigging, the scandals, the ethics investigations, all of that. That’s not what the conversation should be about. If you’re a small business and you want to move to this area, is that the type of climate that would make you want to come here?” Mullane said.
Mullane pointed to the legislature voting down the audit of Western Regional Off-Track Betting and the county Legislature’s public information officer violating the county code of ethics by sending out a campaign release for McNall on county time as specific instances of recent questionable behavior.
She believes term limits are needed to prevent this kind of behavior because term limits would help keep elected officials in check.
“I think when you are in office too long this is what happens,” Mullane said.
If elected, Mullane plans to bring transparency to county government, noting her support of audits at the Common Council.
“True transparency means that you welcome audits,” Mullane said.
Mullane also would like to tackle pollution and the rising lake levels faster, observing that sometimes government does not respond fast enough and that she would like to speed up the response of the county government.
“Too often government moves very slowly. I would like to be able to speed some of that along because I believe it’s our job to do things as quickly as possible and not drag things out because that doesn’t benefit anyone,” Mullane said.
Mullane has a different approach to economic development, with her advocacy for a small business growth fund.
“The IDA needs to be totally looked at because you can’t just give money to these companies and then 10 years they’re gone. They receive tax-free pilots,” Mullane said. “After 10 years of tax-free business in this area, they pull out. We want businesses that are going to hire local people. We want businesses that are going to pay a living wage.”
W. Keith McNall
Address: 739 Willow Street
Age: 73
Occupation: retired General Motors United Auto Workers Quality Assurance Program Representative
Prior elective offices: 13th District Niagara County Legislator since 2006, former Lockport City School District trustee for 17 years
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Green, Libertarian and Independence parties
Anita Mullane
Address: 93 Lindhurst Drive
Age: 61
Occupation: Teaching assistant at Charles A. Upson Elementary School
Prior elective offices: 2nd Ward Alderman from 2014 to 2017
Ballot lines: Democratic and Working Families line
