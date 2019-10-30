Voters of the 10th Niagara County Legislative District will have a choice of reelecting their long-time legislator, or electing a political newcomer looking to clean up alleged corruption in the legislature.
Since 2010, David Godfrey, 73, has served in the Niagara County Legislature after he was appointed to fill the seat of County Treasurer Kyle Andrews.
Protecting the Second Amendment and bringing broadband internet to every rural residence were two main issues Godfrey said he has tackled and would like to continue working on.
Godfrey believes his “greatest accomplishment” is the relationship he has created with Orlean County Legislature Chairwoman Lynne Johnson and the formation of the Niagara Orleans Regional Alliance (NORA).
“It’s been such a relationship because a lot of these projects have to do with shared services,” Godfrey said. “This is at the legislative levels in projects that affect our entire populations. This is what is in my heart. What can I do that is going to make a long term wholly countywide positive effect.”
NORA has been involved in fighting for rural broadband internet coverage and property owners along Lake Ontario that have been impacted by the rising lake levels.
Regarding rural broadband, Godfrey cited his advocacy for the issue in both Washington, D.C., and Albany. He said the Federal Communications Commission has adopted the work he and Johnson have done proving that the Internet Service Providers coverage maps are wrong.
Godfrey said he wants to continue serving because he’s not done fighting for change.
“I’m not done. I have what I believe are important and critical initiatives that will not only affect our lives today, but well into the future,” Godfrey said.
Ganshaw, 37, is a Republican that has decided to run on the Democrat and Working Families ballot lines because he is sick of the one-party system he believes exists in the county legislature.
“There is one group that runs the county and everybody runs on party lines,”Ganshaw said. “I was involved in some contract negotiations, at the plant where I work, and I realized that when everybody is just on one side and stays on their side, nothing gets done.”
Ganshaw, who has lived in the Wilson and Cambria area his entire life, said he had a pretty good upbringing and wants to ensure his son, Hunter, has the “same opportunities that I did.”
Corruption at the county level is an issue Ganshaw would like to tackle.
He pointed to the recent media reports on the allegations accusing Western Regional Off-Track Betting, which is run by former Niagara County Republican Chairman Henry Wojtaszek, of abusing taxpayer funds.
“It’s all taxpayer money and if it’s being misused or abused, which it seems like it is, and the current legislature voted down a resolution to audit the OTB,” Ganshaw said.
Ganshaw would like to advocate for property owners along Lake Ontario, saying that there is reports that the water levels aren’t going to be decreasing next year and that a plan should be developed to address the issue.
He said he would like to fight against the proposed 900 acres solar project in the Cambria and Pendleton area.
Ganshaw doesn’t believe Godfrey has done anything wrong, but he believes he will be a better representative because he is not loyal to one party.
“We’re here to work for the people and listen to what they have to say,” Ganshaw said.
David Godfrey
Address: 4821 Lake Road, Burt
Age: 73
Occupation: retired information technology consultant
Prior elective offices: 10th district legislator since 2010
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Libertarian and Independence parties
Trevor Ganshaw
Address: 3782 North Ridge Road, Lockport
Age: 37
Occupation: Equipment Operator with New York Power Authority
Prior elective offices: no prior elected offices
Ballot lines: Democratic, Working Family parties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.