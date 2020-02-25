Unprecedented numbers of people visited Kenan House Gallery over the weekend to participate in The Art of Suffrage interactive exhibit, according to co-chairs Ellen Martin and Mary Brennan-Taylor. For the first time in recent memory, two related Kenan Arts Council-sponsored Tea and Tours sold out within hours and there are requests for more to be scheduled.
Among The Art of Suffrage Tea and Tour participants was Lucy Beard, executive director of the Alice Paul Institute, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, who was in awe of the exhibit, the attendance and the magnificence of Kenan House Gallery.
In addition, a bipartisan contingent of five female elected officials, including Mayor Michelle Roman, Alderwoman At Large Ellen Schratz, Lockport city Treasurer Sue Mawhiney, Alderwoman Kelli VandeMark and Niagara County Legislator Anita Mullane took in the exhibit that celebrates the centennial of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The exhibit is ongoing at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., through March 29. Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
