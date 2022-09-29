A local bookstore will be helping to adopt out cats and kittens to interested individuals and families at its location on Market Street, with approval from the Common Council Wednesday.
Holly Edwards, the owner of Lock City Books, recently renovated her space to include a “cat corner” in one of the windows of her shop. However, upon submission of a construction plan, she was informed by Lockport Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool that the building was not zoned to permit cat adoptions.
Edwards opened the shop in 2019 to help young readers access books for a good price, then in November of 2021, she began to house felines and set up adoptions through Cat-by-Cat Inc. and Standing Together Animal Rescue Services (STARS) Inc.
“The cats are back at the rescue for now,” Edwards said to a US&J reporter as she prepared to go in front of the Lockport Planning Board earlier this month.
The planning board listened to Edwards who said she was unaware of any restriction before, but was now looking to get a special permit for the activity. The board gave its recommendation to the Common Council to award the special permit, with stipulations, to Edwards.
Stipulations included “no excessive noise” and an added restriction to house only two adult cats or four kittens overnight. The resolution that the Common Council voted on also noted that at special adoption events, only eight of the felines could be present and could not be housed in the kennel overnight.
“The adoptable cats are available to read to and spend time at the bookstore,” Edwards said at the Common Council’s public hearing on Wednesday night.
“The program helps cats develop socialization skills and helps them get adopted. It also helps children build confidence in reading.”
Jessica Dittly, owner of Terroir General Store, Edward’s neighbor, said that the city should applaud Edwards for revitalizing the downtown area.
“Holly and her store, Lock City Books, has really pushed retail in the downtown area,” Dittly said. “I really would ask you to pass this without any question. … I’ve seen a lot of new readers and people come into the downtown. Holly does a really good job of doing that, too, with the programs she runs, including the cat adoption.”
The measure passed unanimously.
“We are super excited,” Sally Merritt-Braciak, president of Cat-by-Cat Inc., said after the meeting. “Holly reached out to us and she does so many great things for this community. It was an honor to be a part of her store and now we’re so excited because our cats can come back.”
Merritt-Braciak said Edwards is teaching “kindness and compassion.”
“These cats had a rough start to life and to put that out there is amazing,” she said. “We need everyone to help everyone in this world.”
