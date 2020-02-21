Lockport Fire Department conducted a special ceremony Thursday in which four firefighters' promotions were recognized and three probationary firefighters were sworn in.
The ceremony began with bagpipe music and a prayer and blessings by Rev. Walter Szczesny.
Fire Chief Patrick Brady saluted department leaders for their hard work and ambition, and offered some words of advice to the new recruits: Continue your education, listen more than you talk, have a good attitude and make sure to work hard for the city.
Some of the promoted officers have been serving for some time in their new roles, according to Brady. For them, the ceremony was formal acknowledgment and a celebration of their advancement.
Joseph Prica, a 23-year employee of LFD, was promoted to the rank of assistant chief in March 2019. Prica retired from the Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant after serving at home and overseas for 33 years. He and his wife Lori have 10 grown children between them and also have two adopted children at home.
James Keleher, also a 23-year employee, was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2019. He and his wife Beth have one daughter in college and one son attending school in Lockport.
Christopher Lane, who has been with the department for 13 years, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in May 2019. He and his wife Yvonne have one adult son and another son attending school in Lockport.
Joshua Wolck, who has been with the department for three years, was promoted to lieutenant in October 2019. Wolck came to LFD from Medina Fire Department, where he worked for seven years. He and his wife Laura have a daughter who is looking forward to starting kindergarten soon.
Sworn in as probationary firefighters were Eric Weber, Aaron MacKenzie and Nicholas Radlich.
Weber began working at LFD on Feb. 10. He has more than 23 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter, most recently with South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company. Weber is headed to the New York State Fire Academy next week to begin 11 weeks of basic training. He and his wife Darla have been married for six years.
MacKenzie began working at LFD on Jan. 6, coming from Medina Fire Department where he had worked for two years. A graduate of the New York State Fire Academy, he is on track to complete paramedic training in August. MacKenzie has two children and he and his partner, McKenzie, are expecting a child this year.
Radlich began working at LFD on July 15, 2019, after 15 years of volunteer fire service, and has graduated from the New York State Fire Academy. He and his partner Rebecca have a daughter and a son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.