The circus is coming back to town

The circus is coming back to the Kenan Center — but the Exchange Club is no longer the ringmaster.
Branded as the Locks City Circus, the new organizers at D&T Graphics, Karate Ken's and Flips Gymnastics say they are thrilled to bring back the clowns, the martial arts demonstrations, the gymnasts, as well as aerial dancers and even the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, who will be bringing in the K-9 unit to show the audience what they can do.
Dennis Caswell of D&T Graphics said he first got involved with with the yearly circus as part of Karate Ken's where he demonstrated his skills in the martial arts to the crowd with the rest of his dojo. He said that after the 2021 cancellation, he and the two other organizers decided to bring it back, because it had always been a great time.
Caswell also noted that the revenue from the event on Feb. 25 and 26, would be going to the Kenan Center and that future circus revenue would go to a new charity each year.
“We missed doing it every year, so we decided to join forces and bring it back to Lockport,” Caswell said. “We’re not an official non-profit, but we are doing it to raise some money (for the Kenan Center) … to help them do what they have to do with their new arena.”
The circus was originally put on by the Exchange Club each year, Caswell said.
“We’re keeping a similar format of what the Exchange Club would do, but we’re adding some features that they didn’t do before,” he said. “We have many plans for the future, but we’re just getting our feet wet with the first year to get all the bugs worked out. We have many ideas and plans for future fun and activities at the circus.”
While the Exchange Club never brought out lions or elephants, and the new organizers do not intend to, the circus is something to do during the month of February and, Caswell said, people appreciate that.
“It’s sort of a local variety show,” he said. “We bring in local talents. This year some of the acts are Karate Ken’s doing a demonstration, sort of showing off all the different karate things we do at the dojo. Flips Gymnastics is going to do a demonstration … they come out and do the tumbling and high flying stuff. Not super high, but they’ve done some different trampoline stuff.
“We have an aerial person coming in where they’ll crawl up real high on a rope or sheets hanging down and they get twisted up and unwind themselves and come to the ground. Aerial dancing. We have clowns coming in … a local dance studio will be coming in and putting on a small performance. We’ll have Nels Ross come in. He’s a juggler and comedian and works the crowd.”
Caswell will not only be demonstrating karate, he will also be involved in the sheriff’s K-9 demonstration.
“They’ll be attacking me, actually, with the big arm piece on,” he said and laughed.
The price is $5 per person and shows will go on at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The doors will open an hour before each show time and will include different vendors and activities for families.
“We are going to have an area with some local vendors and games and activities before the show starts,” Caswell said. “We’re going to have people doing hair tinsel and a mobile build-a-bear place is coming in for kids to take part in before the show starts.”
