A local doctor, who conducts surgeries in the Niagara Regional Surgery Center, is embracing a new piece of technology that he believes will seriously improve shoulder and knee procedures.
Orthopaedic Surgeon Craig Roberto, DO, explained that arthroscopy is traditionally done with an arthroscope that has a diameter of roughly 4 millimeters or 4.5 millimeters, and that NanoScope, a new tool invented by Arthrex, is a needle with a camera on the end of it. Athrex is a global medical device company based in Naples, Florida.
The technology hooks up to an iPad screen to provide the video feed, which Roberto says is huge, because the old technology required a whole camera system and tv monitor.
“It hooks up to an iPad screen, and we can view it just you watch a movie on your iPhone,” Roberto said.
Roberto believes it opens up a lot of new possibilities for medicine.
“By having this technology that’s got the camera on the end of the needle it really opens up a new generation of surgical techniques, and we’re at the forefront of this new technology. And we’re lucky we’re one of the first to be able to use this in the country,” Roberto said. “It’s a more minimally invasive procedure. We can make the tiniest of poke holes through the skin, just like any needle would puncture the skin.”
It will be something that doctors can do in their offices, he added.
Roberto was performing with the tool at the Niagara Regional Surgery Center on Thursday.
He said for diagnostics purposes it allows for a camera to be used in real time and for the doctor to make a diagnosis.
It is also helpful for diagnosing patients that might not be able to get a MRI or have a pace maker.
He said his experience with the technology has been going great so far.
“You see this technology and you realize it’s a game-changer. We don’t know all the applications we are able to use with it yet,” Roberto said. We know we have the ability to do a lot more than we could.”
Ryan Pitt, a representative from Arthrex, said Roberto is one of the first in New York state to use the technology, and that it was just approved by the FDA 60 days ago.
Anne McCaffrey, Eastern Niagara Hospital president and CEO, said the hospital in a statement that hospital staff were excited about the new technology.
“We are excited that Dr. Roberto has achieved this high level of expertise to become one of the very first surgeons in the country trained to utilize this amazing technology. We are honored that he has selected our surgery center in Lockport to perform this new procedure, putting the orthopaedic care at our Hospital on the map as a front-runner in innovative technology,” the prepared statement said. “This is not only a win for our hospital, as we move forward heighten our state-of-the-art services, it’s ultimately a win for the patients in our community who can experience the benefits of less invasive procedures, reduced pain and faster recovery times.”
