The faces of survivorship: Domestic Violence Awareness exhibit on show at county court, city hall

CONTRIBUTEDFrom left, YWCA staff members Flory Patterson and Kathy Jackson join Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Baehre and First Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma to view the Domestic Violence Survivors photo exhibit set up at the Niagara County Court House rotunda. The exhibit at the courthouse and Lockport city hall is ongoing through this month.