The mobile food pantry, also known as “The Food Express,” will not be in its usual spot in the parking lot of the Lockport Salvation Army today, the third Thursday of the month.
The reason is right outside.
“It’s going to be about 4 degrees,” Major Jose Santiago of the Salvation Army said on Wednesday. “To keep volunteers and staff safe, as well as the people that come, we decided to cancel it for this Thursday.”
Santiago noted that the Salvation Army’s normal food pantry on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays is scheduled to continue, as well as the Sister Mary Loretto’s Memorial Soup Kitchen which will be serving food between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each weekday.
The Salvation Army works in collaboration with FeedMore WNY to bring “The Food Express” to its doors.
“The food bank brings us what we normally can’t get,” Santiago said. According to its website, those include perishable food items like produce and low-fat dairy.
The next time “The Food Express” will be at the Salvation Army, 50 Cottage Street, will be Thursday, Feb.17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.