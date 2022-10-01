I have done volunteer work for the state Department of Environmental Conservation for more than 30 years, contributing to some major projects including eagle camera setup, reestablishment of lupines (a flowering plant) and the trumpeter swan endeavor, along with a host of other, smaller projects — bird surveys, general observations and, of course, nature photography. I have always had a permit to drive back in the state Wildlife Management areas for these purposes. Now that I have “matured” I find hiking difficult and so that permit has been a blessing. Being able to remain in my vehicle has allowed me to get some great wildlife images. My early and late excursions into the marshes allow me to observe things that many times the DEC personnel may not see.
Earlier this month I rode back into one of the marshes in a Wildlife Management Area to check on the conditions. To my surprise I came upon a huge group of great egrets that had concentrated in one section of the marsh before they headed to their roosting site for the evening. Three hundred or so of these white birds gathered in a small area was a sight to behold. There were also quite a few great blue herons and some sandhill cranes.
I was overjoyed with this find and stuck around until after sunset to see what would happen. They left slowly, small groups at a time, and flew about a half-mile mile to a roosting area of dead trees in another marsh where they would spend the night. The sight of all those white birds roosting tightly in the trees against the fading light was even more impressive.
• • •
Of course I started checking on that situation every evening, hoping to learn something from the birds and just to gaze at the amazing sight they provided. Then one evening I found fewer of them at that staging area — but all of them at the roosting site by the time I left. The next day I decided to head back much earlier to see what was going on.
Before I arrived at the staging area I spotted a group in another marsh, apparently feeding. The conditions weren’t right for photographing them, so I continued on toward the staging area. As I followed a curve in the dike I spotted about 25 to 30 egrets up ahead. I stopped and waited until they decided I wasn’t a threat, then slowly moved up a ways, stopped and waited some more, advancing a bit, starting and stopping repeatedly for more than a half hour until I was within 50 yards of them. After waiting another five minutes for them to settle down I slipped my camera out the car window and began shooting.
Lighting was perfect in both intensity and direction, a very important condition for good photography, so there I sat sucking up the great displays and shooting way too many photos. Egrets flew in and out of the area, giving me great flight shots, and the birds seemed to be really good at catching “snacks” of crabs and small fish. There were many conflicts amongst the birds as they maneuvered for good fishing positions or when one caught something and another tried to take it.
I ended up with relaxed poses of birds preening themselves, scratching themselves and, of course, flying in and landing. A few great blue herons dropped into the egret party and they too provided me with some unique photos. Although the egret’s white plumage makes it look just as big, the heron is bigger and the group in my line of sight seemed to dominate the white birds.
After about a half-hour, I moved closer to the egrets, again very slowly, so I could get into an even better position. The birds were not alarmed; some even moved towards me to fish.
All told, I spent about more than an hour-and-a-half taking way too many photos, and I probably would have stayed longer if the sun wasn’t setting and throwing shadows on the birds. I withdrew from the scene as slowly as I had come in, and did not disturb them.
• • •
When I run into a good situation I take advantage of it, because you never know when it will happen again. For instance: I returned to the same spot the next evening and those birds were working an area way back in the marsh, so I got no additional photos. (Thank goodness?!) Several days later I returned and found only about 100 birds on the roost and no others flying in; I figured many of them had started their migration south.
Then, a few days after that, as I was taking a friend home at sunset, about eight miles from the egrets’ roosting area, I spotted a white mass between two woods way out in an open marsh. They had to be the same group that I’d been watching, right? So the next night I headed to that new spot, earlier than usual, to see what direction they were coming from. With better lighting conditions I was able to count about 225 birds and stragglers pulling in after the light began to fade.
I find it very interesting that these birds just pulled up from their original staging and roosting areas and moved eight miles. Of course, that is what makes nature so interesting to me — there is always something new, as well as an unanswered question or two.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at 585-798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.