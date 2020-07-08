Western New York will be experiencing some scorching weather for the next few days as the area works its way through an extended heat wave — and county officials will be offering a few spots to help residents cool down.
Today, Thursday and Friday are all expected to see temperatures in the 90s, National Weather Service Forecaster Dan Kelly said.
Today's high is expected to be 92 degrees, Thursday the high is forecasted to be 94 degrees and Friday the high is expected to be around 93 degrees.
Kelly recommended that people limit their time outside as much as possible, drink plenty of water and if working outside, take frequent breaks.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton warned that the hot weather can be dangerous and noted the county is setting up local cooling centers.
The following are cooling center locations:
• John A Duke Center: 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, 14301 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
• Lockport Municipal Building: One Locks Plaza, Lockport, 14094 (Go to Lockport Police for access)
• North Tonawanda Fire Department (Various volunteer fire stations throughout the city and call first 693-2201)
• Towns and villages — reach out to your local volunteer fire company for access and availability] for cooling centers.
“Working with our partners, we have designated cooling centers, air-conditioned buildings, that can provide respite and safety during extreme heat to those in need,” stated Jonathan Schultz, Director of Emergency Services & Fire Coordinator. “We are especially grateful to Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas and the local fire chiefs for their support.”
Stapleton said some steps to avoid heat-related illness include drinking plenty of water, cooling off in air-conditioned places, checking on friends and neighbors at high risk for heat-related illness, taking cool showers or baths, never leaving kids or pets in parked cars for any amount of time, limiting time outdoors and taking breaks often and dressing properly (hat, sunscreen, lightweight, light-colored and loose fitting clothing).
