OLCOTT — Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg was presented a plaque by Hedley Boatyard operator Dave Hedley for seeing long-awaited breakwall construction through to completion in Olcott Harbor.
A subsequent "ribbon cutting" on the $14 million construction project, financed mostly by the state through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, was caught by members of the media and stakeholders on Thursday afternoon. The ceremony took place on one of the federal piers with a clear view of the breakwall. The waves on Lake Ontario were about 1 foot high beyond the wall, but the wall itself acted as it was meant to, lessening the impact of wave action on shoreline waterfront property.
“This plaque of the Outer Breakwall Project is dedicated to the Town of Newfane Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg for his tireless efforts that made this project possible,” Hedley declared, noting the plaque is temporary and a replica will be produced in bronze or brass.
“We’re not going to do gold, because he’s not worth it!” Hedley joked.
Amid the laughter of about 40 people gathered on the pier, Horanburg gave his thanks for the gesture, and credit to others for the feat that the breakwall represents.
“I can’t thank anyone enough,” he said. “I think with the county and the New York State representatives, our senator and assemblyman, it’s been a push through hell and back to do it, but we did it together. ... Years ago, we just couldn’t get things to come together. The flooding, as bad as it was, actually made this possible. So, some bad things led to some good things.”
Town leaders including Horanburg had pressed the case for a breakwall in Olcott Harbor since the 1980s, according to Hedley, but it wasn't until 2017, when lake flooding wreaked havoc in Olcott, that a breakthrough occurred.
“We’ve both been talking about it forever,” Hedley said, referring to Horanburg. “It seems like forever. But it finally happened after I got Governor Cuomo’s attention ... I told him I was trying to save my family’s 100-year old business.”
According to Hedley, Cuomo reached out to him and the first thing Hedley did was direct the governor to Horanburg.
“And ever since then, Tim has taken the bull by the horns and Governor Cuomo got the money for it,” Hedley said.
Hedley also complemented Mike Elia, project manager at Sevenson Environmental Services, and his crew for the care they took in building the breakwall.
“I’ve worked with a lot of contractors and they did a great job,” Hedley said.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by state officials including Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
