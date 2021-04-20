As she stands next to the new, life-sized bronze sculpture of photographer F.B. Clench doing his thing, a face shield can't hide the smile on Parrish Gibbons Herzog's face.
The “man behind the camera” is about to take center stage for the first time since he first photographed the Lockport Locks and Erie Barge Canal more than a century ago.
The life and pictorial works of Clench, and canal-related photos by contemporary local photographers, will be exhibited at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., beginning Sunday. The Kenan Center worked with the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation to arrange the exhibit.
Making its debut there will be Lewiston artist Susan Geissler's sculpture of Clench working his camera under a shroud.
That figure and four others will be added to the Geissler-made Lock Tenders Tribute Monument in progress, off Canal Street, this summer. The 14-figure monument recreates the iconic Clench image of Lockport lock tenders seated on the Lock 70 stairway (one in the original Flight of Five series) in the late 19th century.
Gibbons Herzog, public relations and development manager for the Kenan Center, said "the excitement is building" for the exhibit, which is focused in part on the genesis of photography in the latter part of the 19th century in upstate New York.
Nearly 100 photographs in all sizes and shapes, color and black-and-white, are involved. Some are examples of Clench's work; Clench lived in the city of Lockport from 1864 until 1888, and operated a photography studio on East Avenue.
“You can learn about photography" through the exhibit, Gibbons Herzog said. "You'll see the evolution of camera equipment. Today's artists and photographers are using more digital work with color enhancement.”
Contemporary photographers contributing to the exhibit include David Stockton, Kevin Miller, Jeff Tracy, Donna Jordan Dusel, Lee Williams and Dennis Stierer, who curated the show.
"We all admire the famous Lockport photographer who made some great portraits of lock tenders, families and children in and around Lockport," Stierer said. "It's an honor to be part of this."
Due to continuing Covid safety restrictions, maximum capacity inside the gallery is 18 people at a time, according to Gibbons Herzog. Even so, she said, “We'd still love to see thousands of people over the next several months.”
“For us, it's a very special event that connects us directly to the city and its history. Last year we celebrated the women's right to vote centennial. We're really excited as well to highlight local artists who have a tie to history.”
A Photographic Celebration of the Erie Canal: Featuring Works by F.B. Clench will be on view at Kenan House Gallery through June 6.
