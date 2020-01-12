The Quiet Eye offers a 'fine art, creative and spiritual space'

MEDINA — Opening her own studio has been a longtime dream of Patricia Greene’s, a dream that was realized with the Jan. 3 grand opening of The Quiet Eye.
The Medina resident has never wanted to be anything but an artist, and now she has a space where she can not only give art classes, but conduct spiritual readings.
Greene describes The Quiet Eye at 121 E. Center St. as a “fine art, creative and spiritual space.”
She and her husband Alex have spent three years renovating the building, which about 60 years ago was a monument store and lawyer’s office. Several other entities operated there over the years, including a church.
Darlene Hartway, director of the Orleans County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed those in attendance at the grand opening and congratulated the Greenes on their new venture. Barry Flansburg, representing state Assembly Member Stephen Hawley, presented Patricia Greene with a certificate.
“You’ve done a beautiful job here restoring this place,” Flansburg said. “This is a wonderful addition to Medina.”
Sam Campanella of SCORE mentors students enrolled in Orleans County Economic Development’s Microenterprise Program, which Patricia was in the spring of 2017. Program leader Diane Blanchard said she believes Greene will do a wonderful job with The Quiet Eye.
Greene grew up in Syracuse and graduated from Buffalo State College with a bachelor of arts degree. She and Alex moved to Medina in 2001 and purchased the large brick house on Salt Works Road known for years as the home of the Fuller watch man.
The first time Greene saw the small building on East Center Street, she wanted it.
Patricia was curious what the building originally looked like and went to Lee-Whedon Memorial Library to see whether there were any photographs in store. Library director Catherine Cooper went to her computer and brought up a picture that had recently been sent to her by a distant relative of a Medina resident who lived in Australia. The person said she thought the picture belonged in Medina. It showed the building in the 1930s.
Alex said remodeling the building was fun and he and Patricia used antique furnishings as much as possible. The floor is made from slats from old wood pallets, which Alex laid in a herringbone pattern. Patricia painted the walls with eight layers of alternating processes, including stencils, sponging, painting and washing.
In addition to art classes, Greene will offer private spiritual readings, something in which she became interested many years ago. As a child she made her own set of tarot cards, before she even knew what tarot cards were.
“Although I had these abilities, I never considered myself a medium,” she said. “After my father passed away seven years ago, I encouraged my sister to further her education. Then a voice in my head said, ‘What about you?’ I always thought I’d be a massage therapist and decided to go to massage school. The night before I was supposed to go sign the papers for school, my spiritual mentor called and told me not to do it. ‘You’re supposed to go to metaphysical school.’”
Greene decided to follow that advice and spent two years studying prophecy and healing at the Fellowship of the Spirit at Lilydale.
She considered going into business with someone in Buffalo, but she wanted to be in Medina.
“I had seen this building and I wanted it,” she said. “One of my teachers had given me a reading and said one day I would own my own place. It will be 15 minutes from your house and when, at the end of the day, you put your feet up, you will be overlooking water.”
The Quiet Eye is located in front of the canal basin overlooking the Erie Barge Canal.
“I am blessed,” Greene said.
Greene will offer morning classes and workshops in oil paint and mixed media. She will do readings by appointment on Mondays and Fridays.
She can be reached by calling (585) 798-5860, on Facebook at TheQuietEye or by e-mailing PatfGreene@gmail.com.
