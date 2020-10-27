Two lifelong Niagara County residents, two proud husbands and fathers and two men dedicated to everything good about law enforcement.
Only one will serve as your Niagara County Sheriff the next four years.
Brian Grear is running against Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti for the post in one of the biggest local races in the 2020 general election.
Grear, who's endorsed by the Working Families Party, retired a few years back as a Niagara County sheriff's deputy. Besides running a successful gravel business on Park Avenue in Lockport (A&K Topsoil Services), he is currently employed by the Lewiston Police Department.
Past awards and citations include twice being awarded the sheriff's department “Medal of Valor,” 10 departmental excellence awards and 12 personal citations from the sheriff as well as the Channel 4 Bravest of Western New York award. He is also a former candidate for Lawman of the Year in Niagara County. Grear has also earned the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award from the governor for his contributions to stopping DWI.
Grear, 51, and his wife, Theresa, have four daughters.
Filicetti is a member of the Lewiston Kiwanis, Niagara County 911 Advisory Committee, past president of Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County, vice-chairman of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Committee and chairman of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Foundation.
In his bid to be elected to a full term, Filicetti received the endorsements of the county Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Libertarian and Independence committees. He became acting sheriff last year, upon the retirement of former Sheriff Jim Voutour, and had served as undersheriff for seven years prior to that.
Filicetti, 48, a 1990 graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School, and his wife, Vicki, have two children.
We recently sat down with both candidates and asked them the same series of questions.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed things for law enforcement?
Grear: “COVID has made it more difficult as far as law enforcement, because of masking and other things that you didn't have to do before.
“We need to apply a little more logic and common sense on how we do things. You can't send an officer or an investigator to issue a citation at a party with 12 people and tell them it should be 10 at the most. We need more common sense, especially with COVID.
“If you're elected sheriff of this county or any other county and there's some type of order pertaining to COVID, people elected you to handle that. People elect you to be a leader and to be the guy to go and say ‘XYZ and PDQ and I think we can resolve things this way.’
“Any PAUSE order would be handled, personally, by me, if I was your sheriff. As law enforcement, you're in charge of conflict solutions. That's what you do, whether you're the sheriff handling conflict in the community or within your own department.”
Filicetti: “It's changed a lot of things for everybody but specific to law enforcement. We've changed how we run operations entirely here, whether it's communications, our correctional facility our road patrols.
“We've made significant changes in the jail as far as cleaning schedule, our visitation allowance, our programming and on road patrol, right down to making sure the cars are wiped down and cleaned between shifts.
“More low-priority calls are handled over the phone and we've changed our screening procedures for taking calls to ask COVID-related questions to keep all our first responders safe in the community.
“We've had to scramble to get our personal protection equipment levels up at the beginning of the crisis to make sure we had masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning solutions. We're also concerned about a second wave or a third wave, so we've been stockpiling to make sure we're ready for that. My main concerns are keeping my people safe, the inmates safe and keeping COVID out of the jail.”
What are some of the accomplishments you are most proud of?
Grear: “I've dedicated my career to working together to help others. My record of service would bring strong, hard-working values to the sheriff's office.
“I've been a volunteer fireman for 25 plus years at two different companies — Wendelville for nine years, where I started when I turned 19 years old and where I rose to be elected (captain and lieutenant), and Wrights Corners, where I put in 12 years and am still active now.
“I'm proud of my family and the business I own that's grown and continues to grow and expand and I'm proud that I ran for sheriff once before against a 12-year incumbent and I got 40 percent of the vote. I'm not a politician and I never kissed anyone's ass.”
Filicetti: “It's been a challenging year because of COVID and bail reform. At the beginning of the year, we made sure we were ready to conform with bail reform and discovery.
“Those were the two big things we thought we were going to be dealing with this year, but then COVID hit. I'm very proud of how we've reacted to this pandemic. It's been hard on the men and women here, but they've risen to the occasion.
“Looking back at my career, I started as a part-time police officer, working three different agencies. To think I'd be sitting here doing this interview with you 27 years later, I would have said that wasn't even in my realm of possibilities when I started.”
What are some of your goals if elected sheriff?
Grear: “One of the biggest things I've said when I started campaigning from the get-go is that I want to have a weekly “Lunch with the Sheriff.” Each week we'd go to a particular community and everyone's invited. Anybody can come to express a grievance or to say you did a nice job.
“What's important is that you come eat with us and talk to us. I will provide the food and refreshments at my own expense. I'm not an office guy. I'm a front-and-center guy. I like to talk to people and iron things out.
“I don't care about the power nor the money. I plan to donate half my salary to Tunnels for Towers in New York City. I'm not a politician, I'm a policeman.”
Filicetti: “To continue on the path that we're on. In addition, we're looking at an expansion of our jail programs and our relationship with BOCES.
“My goal, if someone comes in, is to give them some skills. For example, if they have a substance abuse problem, we'll try to give them a set of skills and hopefully help them with their substance abuse problem and hopefully make them better than when they came in so they don't come back.
“We also have a radio tower program expansion going on to enhance our communications capabilities.
“And because of the violent crime spike in this county, we sat down several months ago and put together a Violent Crime Task Force that's been in operation for the past three and a half weeks. They've already taken close to 30 illegal guns off the street, made several arrests and seized narcotics, guns and cash.”
What do you like most about working in law enforcement?
Grear: “I like being able and having the latitude to help people. A policeman or policewoman has a lot of discretion to be able to go out of their way for certain people.
“I tell this story all the time, but I arrested a kid for burglary once in Lewiston years back when I was working for the sheriff's department. He was 16 or 17 years old and he was a likable kid. His mother was a drug addict and he didn't even know who his father was. I asked his grandmother if I could give him some work at my business. Here's someone who wasn't dealt a fair hand who just needed a little guidance. I had him working here to help give him get a sense of belonging.
“As a police officer, you have that ability to reach out to people and help people. I love people. The highlight for me in running for this position was the petition process, knocking on doors - ‘Hi, I'm Brian Grear. Nice to meet you. I'm looking for your vote.’ Then COVID shut us down.
“The sheriff should be imbedded in your community. If I'm elected and you need me, come kick in the door. I rode no one's coat tails to get where I am today.”
Filicetti: “It's a fulfilling job. As a sheriff and as any person involved in law enforcement, you have such an ability to make positive change in your community. Just your mere presence in that uniform, you can make or break somebody's day.
“I like to practice what I preach so I carry a bag of goodies in my car and whenever I see kids, I stop and give them a canine card, or just take a minute and talk to them. It's important we take those opportunities and seize those moments, just like we did with our Building Bridges Program, getting more involved socially with kids.
“We've taken kids on Maid of the Mist rides, the Niagara Falls Aquarium and Bill Beilein from Niagara County Community College did a basketball program with them. Who better to teach basketball than Bill?
“That's the key to issues we're having now — getting involved with the youth and it will reap benefits down the road. Interacting with the community is the highlight of my day, not sitting here doing budget stuff.”
