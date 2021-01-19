The return of 'Western New York's toughest road race' 

So, you think you're tough?
Prove it by competing with hundreds of other tough guys and gals in the annual Lockport 10 coming up on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The 49th annual downtown running event, co-founded by former YCMA executive director Alex Chiara, along with legendary coaches and mentors Goose Gray and John Shue, is known as, “Western New York's toughest road race” by local running enthusiasts.
“They call it that for a reason,” said Alderman Mark Devine, who completed the course about three decades ago.
“It's a grueling course for runners like me who don't do that a lot, but to the elite runners, I can see how they would look at it as quite a challenge and that's why so many people participate every year,” Devine said.
“It gets real tough when you get way out on Harrington and Slayton Settlement roads, but the hardest part is the finish, coming up Market Street hill back to the Palace.”
Race director Jeff Tracy said the Lockport 10 annually attracts about 500 runners each February. COVID restrictions may reduce participation numbers this year, but race officials remain optimistic and are planning ahead.
The most important thing to know if you're interested in participating is you must be pre-registered. Runners must provide Tracy with their estimated finish time, which in turn, facilitates a well-organized starting order.
Every 10 minutes, runners will start the race in packs of no greater than 25. “We call it a time trial start,” said Tracy, who's competed in the event several times before.
The 10-mile running race, not to be confused with a 10K (10 kilometer) race, will begin and end at the Palace Theater downtown, with proceeds benefitting the historic venue. The Lockport YMCA was the longtime sponsor (and previous starting and finish line) for the annual race for most of its history.
Tracy, a Palace Theater board member, said he's glad he walked across the street and approached his colleagues when the ‘Y’ partnership ended. Since moving to the Palace two years ago, Tracy said participation numbers in the running race have significantly increased.
“It's a hard course and it's a challenge because it's February, but it's certainly all for a good cause,” Tracy said.
“COVID-19 protocols force us to make a few changes, like reducing the number of people at the start at one time and the fact that runners must wear face masks when they start the race and when they cross the finish line.
In addition, Tracy said that they've had to cancel other related runs that annually ran in conjunction with Lockport 10, including a 5-mile run because that involved bussing runners to the race's halfway point, as well as the relay run.
“We're the oldest race in Western New York. The only one older is the annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo,” Tracy said.
“We do get some of the elite Western New York runners who can finish the 10 miles in under an hour. I think a lot of the people who choose to run this race do it because it's a great way to kick off training for upcoming spring marathons. And the finish up Marker Street hill, yes, it's tough, but so's that stretch out in the town on Harrington Road. Some years, runners will run backwards to block the wind and snow blowing in their face.”
Tracy said once the race plans are formally approved by the Common Council next week, interested runners will be able to register online at runlockport.com. The deadline to register online is Feb 5.
“You cannot sign up on race day this year,” Tracy stressed.
“People will have to wait in their cars until their start time, then following the race, they must immediately go back to their vehicles. There will be no post race party due to COVID restraints,” he said.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal. For more information, go to runlockport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.