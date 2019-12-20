When James Olsen was battling a serious illness two years ago, he asked his brother, Gene, to grant him a simple wish.
James asked Gene if he would play Santa Claus for Christmas.
In exchange, James said, he would dress up as an elf.
While James lost his battle with cancer before the holiday season arrived, last year Gene Olsen decided to keep his promise to his brother just the same.
“My daughter said, ‘dad, why don’t you still do it because that’s what he would have wanted you to do?’” Gene said.
“I’m not the outgoing type,” he added. “I’m usually shy and don’t talk to people too much. It was my brother who always was more outgoing. I knew he wanted me to do it.”
Last year, Gene got a signature red suit, grew out his white beard and started taking advantage of his Santa-esque build. He opened the doors to his Ontario Street home to area children so they could take pictures with one of Santa’s helpers.
What started out as a gift to his late brother blossomed into a way to help children and families get pictures with Santa Claus free of charge.
There’s no fee for a photo with Santa at the Olsen house.
As everyone know, Santa prefers giving rather than receiving.
“This is the time that you do things just for doing it,” Gene said. “We’re not going to charge. We do everything for free.”
This year, Gene decided to take his holiday spirit to another level, convincing his wife, Cathy, to dress up as Mrs. Claus and adding a festive enclosure on his porch to give his home more of a North Pole vibe. He also built a wooden sleigh, to add a bit more appeal to the Christmas scene.
“I have fun with the kids,” Gene said. “I enjoy it. And the adults, too. I didn’t expect the older people to be as excited as the kids were.”
Gene’s daughter, Amanda Foster, is getting more involved this year, too. Her dad bought her an elf costume and, well, she’s more or less obligated to wear it.
“I love it,” she said of her father’s decision to embrace his inner Santa.
While she’s lending a hand as an elf this year, Amanda previously served as a driver for 70-year-old retiree Gene.
During the holidays, they enjoy traveling from place to place, giving people of all ages that unique thrill that comes with seeing Santa.
“I think it’s great when the adults stop him,” Amanda said. “It makes you feel good because it makes them feel happy.”
If you are in Lockport and looking for a free photo op with Jolly Old St. Nick, then you can visit the Olsen homestead at 269 Ontario St. this weekend. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, their elf helper, Amanda, will also take part, along with members of her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop No. 70202. The scouts will serve free hot cocoa and cookie treats to visitors.
