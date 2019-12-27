The popular Western New York band The Strictly Hip will headline the ninth annual Niagara Wine & Beer Tasting Fest at Kenan Arena next month.
The wine and beer fest will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the arena off Beattie Avenue. Proceeds support arts, educational and recreational programming of the Kenan Center.
The Strictly Hip, formed in 1995 in St. Catharines, Ontario, performs the music of The Tragically Hip. Now based in Buffalo, The Strictly Hip regularly performs to sold-out venues on both sides of the border.
In addition to live music, the wine and beer fest will feature more than 30 wineries, breweries, artisanal and specialty foods and restaurants.
All ticket purchasers receive a souvenir glass, a tasting journal, and a $5 food voucher. Wine by the bottle will be for sale. A basket raffle and a 50/50 split will be offered, along with a photo booth.
Advance tickets are $30; tickets at the door are $35. Designated drivers will be admitted for $10 at the door; non-alcoholic beverages will be available.
Advance VIP tickets are $50. VIP ticket holders will receive early admission at 4 p.m., reserved parking, a gift bag and $1 off wine by the bottle between 4 and 5 p.m.
Get advance tickets at the Kenan Center business office, 433 Locust St., the arena, 195 Beattie Ave., or online.
Free overflow parking with shuttle service to and from the Lockport Board of Education office, one block north of the arena, will be available for the duration of the festival.
For more information, visit www.niagarawineandbeerfest.com.
