Inspired by the news of Lockport’s newest hospital, Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s, we began researching hospitals in the town of Lockport. As we reviewed the history, many early hospitals were uncovered, so we divided our findings into a series. This article is the second in the series and will cover the four hospitals that were located on the Niagara County Poor House grounds. The Poor House, built in 1829, was located across the street from what is now the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Niagara Street Extension.
The centuries-old history of the town’s hospitals documents the advancements in medicine and care in the region. The poor house complex had four medical hospitals over the years, as well as a wing and courtyard built in 1845 for residents who were considered mentally ill. Historian Clarence Lewis stated in the February 4, 1954 issue of the Union Sun & Journal “one wing was used entirely for lunatics, there being no state institution at that time.” State inspection records indicated mentally ill patients were sometimes chained to the floors. The facility did not have the expertise, space, or funds to treat people with mental health problems. Fortunately, care for the mentally ill has evolved considerably.
The hospital that we are going to call the oldest has minimal documentation. In a September 30, 1960, Union Sun & Journal article, Clarence Lewis described it as “the first crude hospital.” He states it was built in 1861 and staffed by a county physician.
The next hospital was called a pest house; this type of building was later called a quarantine hospital. It was used to isolate people with communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera and smallpox. It operated from 1864 until 1899 on the south side of Niagara Street Extension, near the current site of the Sheriff's Office. The thick stone building had two apartments; one was used for “lying-in women,” a practice in those times of extended bedrest for women in the birthing process. By today’s standards, this does not seem a good idea, housing pregnant women with quarantine patients. Medicine at that time was primitive.
A third hospital was constructed about 1871 near the first hospital, sharing a water collection system with this hospital. It was a stone building about 28 by 60 feet. The stone was quarried by residents of the poor house.
The poor house’s most modern hospital was built in 1899. This new, larger hospital was constructed to replace the run-down hospital of the 1870s and serve the needs of the growing population at the poor house, which at times would number more than 200 inhabitants.
The poor house itself was home not only for those without means, but also the elderly, infirm, disabled, dying, orphaned, and mentally ill people in need that could not be cared for at home. The local poor house was often the first support the person would receive before being sent on to another institution.
The next hospital in the series is the 1915 Niagara County Infirmary on Davison Road, the new poor house. Stay tuned!
Jim Boles is a Lockport native and board member of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, with a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Jean Linn is the Town of Lockport Historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. Reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
