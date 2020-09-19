Things are looking up at the Historic Palace Theatre

Even a global pandemic can’t stop Christopher Parada’s “labor of love” at the Historic Palace Theatre. Phase three of a multi-million dollar, four-year renovation project has begun at the 95-year-old movie house.
Like thousands of other businesses across the state, the Palace was forced to close in March as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in New York and it’s been closed for that reason ever since.
“COVID caused us to close during our prime. We couldn’t do our spring show, we couldn’t do any of the dance recitals, we couldn’t do our theater school program, we couldn’t do our summer show — and that’s where our money is,” Parada said.
“We’ll have those again next year, but you can only close for a couple of months throughout each year. We can’t just close the building for a whole year and get everything done. We need all the programs in here to raise the money to be able to do this.”
The Palace’s $3.3-million capital project, “A Grand Restoration,” is being conducted in phases.
“Work continues when there’s time, which there is now, but only if funds are available,” Parada said. “We’re just about there in what we’ve raised. By the time we finish the renovation work going on this fall, we’ll be very close to raising all of the money that’s needed.”
As part of A Grand Restoration, work on the outer lobby and interior plaster was completed in October 2018 and upgrades to the concession and bar area were unveiled a year ago, along with a new merchandise area.
Parada, who is now into his 16th year as executive director of the Palace, said he started submitting grant applications for the ambitious restoration project back in 2016.
“It all started when we were awarded a $423,000 grant from the state and from there it snowballed into other projects,” Parada said.
“To receive the $423,000 we needed to spend $2.1 million, and since then the project’s grown because with projects like these, you always find more projects, hidden surprises. Renovations always cost more and take longer.”
In the theater area, every wall, including the nearly 30,000-square-foot ceiling mural — which towers above 1,100 seats on two levels— is being repainted. And those seats will all be replaced as well.
“Every wall in this room has been retouched,” Parada said. “It was very dark and gloomy, very art deco, that kind of thing, before. We’ve changed and freshened everything up. There was plaster that was peeling and we’ve repaired all of that. This has been between a two- and two-and-a-half-year process. By the time we reopen this fall, all the painting and plaster work will be completed.”
The Palace is planning a major “reopening” event on Nov. 14, either in person or virally, depending on what the state will allow when the date rolls around, involving a cash raffle and purchase of tickets, with buyers earning a “first reveal” of the work that’s going on at the theater, Parada said.
Backstage, another major part of the project is replacing the rigging equipment that sits adjacent to the theater’s 65-foot-tall back wall.
“We’re gong to install a brand new rigging system — new ropes, a new pulley system, all of that. It’s a huge, huge project here because that hasn’t been updated since the building was built (by Charles Dickenson) in 1925,” Parada said. “This allows us to not only enhance all the different productions that we do here, but it also makes it very attractive for other people who want to rent the theater to be able to produce their shows here.”
Renovation work is being down by Clarence-based Swiatek Studios, which has previously done restoration work at Shea’s and North Park Theater in Buffalo and Hollywood Theater in Gowanda.
