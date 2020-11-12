THINKING PINK: Wilson Elementary principal dyes his hair for Roswell Park

WILSON — There was something different about John Diodate as he went about his day. It wasn’t a new tie, nor had he gotten a tan. But something was different.
Maybe it was the hot pink color of his hair?
This isn’t the first time Diodate, the principal at Wilson Elementary School, has used his appearance as a motivator.
“I’ve done a number of things throughout the years to encourage kids with reading during our different weeks when we had reading challenges,” Diodate said. “If they read a certain amount, I’d do something like, get covered in slime. I got painted one year and jumped on a canvas so there’s an outline of my body … a bunch of things like that, getting messy to get the kids to read.”
Altering his appearance was a bit different, though, he said.
His inspiration?
“There was a teacher, Cheryl Shaw who had passed away a couple years ago from cancer. A 30-year veteran, just the picture of a kindergarten teacher and it was quite shocking to all of us, because it was rather quick,” he said. “It hurt a lot of us, and then, we have some other people in the district who had relatives who were teachers in the district who’d had cancer, and we have a couple colleagues who are currently battling cancer.”
Diodate decided he’d raise money for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center so that more research can be done on any form of cancer that the professionals at Roswell felt needed it.
And he did it his way.
“I was Guy Fieri for Halloween,” he said, explaining that his oldest daughter had bleached his hair to create the iconic restaurateur’s look. “And then I said, ‘You know what? Instead of going back to brown, let’s do a fundraiser and I can make it go pink in honor of people battling cancer. We can hopefully raise some money for Roswell Park.’”
Diodate pledged he would dye his hair pink if he raised $1,000 in the school community and his circle of friends and family. Thus far, he’s raised twice that in only a week and half, and true to his word, he showed up at work on Thursday with a solid hairdo featuring all pink follicles.
“It’s tough in schools,” he said. “It’s tough in the world with everything going on with Covid, so I said, ‘Let’s do something positive.’ … I’ve had a lot of weird looks today, a lot of thumbs up from the people who know what’s going on — they’ve been really supportive — but bottom line, I wanted to do something good … . I’m very pleased with the results and I kind of like having pink hair because of it.”
Donations can still be made at https://give.roswellpark.org/site/TR/TeamRoswell/General?px=1460756&pg=personal&fr_id=1571.
